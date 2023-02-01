Madhya Pradesh: Two government employees suspended for purchase irregularities in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra suspended accountant Surendra Bahadur Pandey and assistant teacher (accounts branch in-charge) Shreekrishna Yadav with immediate effect for violating the Service Procurement Rules 2015.

The duo was found guilty of violating store purchase rules and service procurement rules (2015).

According to information, the material purchased for the use of the students at Eklavya Residential School in Gardavad village of Dhar district, Model Residential School in Dhar, and Girls Education Campus IV were of poor quality.

Collector Mishra also forwarded suspension proposals to the commissioner, Indore Division, against Vijay Kumar Malviya, then principal of Eklavya Residential School in Gardavad, Dhar, Model Residential School IV and the Girls Education Campus, Dhar.

The collector also forwarded a suspension proposal of Ganeshram Niranjan, superintendent (original post- secondary teacher), and Deepa Koshta, superintendent of the Girls Education Complex in Dhar after they were found guilty of abuse, indecent behaviour, possessing the principal's residence, and failing to present the hostel records to the principal.

Proposals were forwarded to the divisional deputy commissioner, tribal affairs and scheduled castes development, Indore.

Besides, the district collector removed Lalita Gavaskar (original post -primary teacher) from the post of superintendent of Eklavya Residential School, Gardavad village, after she was found guilty of failing to provide food and snacks as per the menu, as well as distributing substandard stationery and uniform materials.

She was removed from the superintendent's charge and ordered to perform the duties as her original post of a primary teacher.

