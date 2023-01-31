Khelo India 2022: Dhar's Aishwarya representing MP in KIYG badminton

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Aishwarya Mehta, a promising badminton player from Dhar, is representing Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in the state.

Badminton events under the KIYG are being held from January 31 to February 3 at the Madhya Pradesh State Sai Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gwalior, according to Salim Khan, secretary of the Dhar District Badminton Association.

Aishwarya will compete in the singles category against India's best 16 shuttlers, according to Khan.

Aishwarya Mehta, a national badminton player who has represented Dhar district for the past five years, has consistently performed well at the state and national levels.

Aishwarya was chosen for KIYG-2023 for her consistent performance at the state and national levels. She is raising the level of her game by training with her coach, Sudhir Verma.

DDBA president Hemendrasinh Pawar, Little Shuttler Group president Sharadchandra Nigam, Dhar District Sports Officer Rajesh Sankhya, and senior badminton players and parents all congratulated Aishwarya on her national achievement and wished her luck in the competition.