Madhya Pradesh: Training on youth leadership,community development ends in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With a view to develop personality, enhance capability to take leadership and help in community development, a three-day residential training on youth leadership and community development concluded on Sunday. The training was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Dhar. Sharing information, the district youth officer said that the key objectives of the camp was to inculcate communication and life skills, develop leadership quality, personality, interpersonal skills in youths. The training also stressed on moral responsibility and involvement of youths in community development programmes. Besides, yoga, cultural programme, cleanliness drive were some of the activities which were organised during the three-day training. Additional district judge Sachin Ghosh said youths should be the asset to the society and should contribute for the welfare and development of the society. Chief guests also distributed certificates to the trainees.

