Madhya Pradesh: Havan, puja, procession mark Basant Panchami in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, thousands of devotees thronged the holy Bhojshala temple in Dhar and participated in havan and pujan organised there on Thursday. The worship started in Bhojshala in the wee hours and continued till the late evening with Purnahuti and Mahaarti. Vedarambh Sanskar was also performed for hundreds of children in the Bhojshala premises. Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, BJP state minister Jaideep Patel, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Dilip Patondia, former minister Ranjana Baghel and others were present on the occasion.

Hundreds of women participated in the procession wearing saffron turbans which was taken out from Ghoda Chowpatty. Senior campaigner Indresh Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki addressed a huge religious meeting organised at Motibagh Chowk Jyoti Mandir premises. During this, president of the Bhoj Utsav Committee Rajesh Shukla and general secretary Hemant Dauraya remained on the stage. Both Indresh Kumar and MP Solanki addressed the occasion.

