Madhya Pradesh: A three-day feast at Bhojshala begins in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Likewise every year, the Bhoj Utsav Samiti will celebrate Basant Panchami Mahotsav by organising a three-day program at Maa Saraswati Mandir Bhojshala.

Informing about the programme, Bhoj Utsav Samiti president Rajesh Shukla and general secretary Hemant Dauraya hold a press conference and informed about the upcoming Basant Utsav program.

Senior campaigner Indresh Kumar, and special guest Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki will address the religious meeting as the chief guest in Maa Vagdevi Shobhayatra and the religious meeting on Thursday at 11 am. On this day religious-loving public Maa Vagdevi Saraswati Temple Garbh Griha Darshan, Maha Aarti in Bhojshala, Yajna Havan Purnahuti will be organized along with Vedarambh Sanskar.

On Friday at 3 pm Matrushakti Sammelan in which Saint Siya Bhartiji will be the chief guest speaker, there will be a grand court and bhajan evening of Shri Baba Khatu Shyamji in the night.

On Saturday, at 1 pm, a debate competition and an All India Virat Kavi Sammelan will be held at night, which will be coordinated by national poet Sandeep Sharma. On Monday, Kanya Pujan and Kanya Bhoj will be organized by the committee in Bhojshala.

Committee president Rajesh Shukla said that this year, on the first day of the celebration, more than 15 free food stalls will be set up by all the societies for devotees, in which tea, water and breakfast facilities will be available.

More than 200 active workers in the city will especially provide their services in the Bhoj Mahotsav program. It was called upon by the committee that in this Basant Panchami Saraswati birth festival, all religious loving people should participate and introduce the awakened Hindu power.