Madhya Pradesh: National Girl Child Week celebrated in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of the district collector Priyank Mishra, National Girl Child Week was celebrated by the Women and Child Development Department from January 18 to 24 under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

The programme was held under the guidance of district programme officer, Subhash Jain and women empowerment officer, Bharti Dangi.

The importance of daughters for society was explained at the One Stop Center on National Girl Child Day where saplings were also planted. People were urged to protect the plants as they protect their daughters.

