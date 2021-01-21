Madhya Pradesh: Two girls feted for helping cops to rescue minor girl in Sanawad

Sanawad: Sanawad police department as a party of its felicitation campaign for the empowerment of women and young girls on Thursday felicitated two girls from Satjana village who helped Sanawad police to rescue one eight-year-old girl from the kidnappers recently.

Police station in-charge Lalit Singh Dagur felicitated 11-year-old Bhawana, daughter of late Narendra Kanai and 13-year-old Simran, daughter of Mahesh Harijan, both residents of Satjana village. Police presented them bouquet and chocolates for their help.

Earlier, on January 15, Radhika, daughter of late Narendra Kanade was kidnapped by Budhiya. Bhawana and Simran informed police that they saw Budhiya taking Radhika towards a stream. Police began search for Budhiya and nabbed him from a tribal hamlet in Kariyamal, about 20 kilometres away from Barwah and rescued Radhika.