Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan lauds district administration in Dhar for providing job opportunities in rural areas

Dhar: A job fair was organised under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign on Wednesday in the PG College auditorium located at district headquarters. The program was inaugurated by MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, MLA Nina Vikram Verma and Collector Alok Kumar Singh by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati and by lighting a lamp. A Tanya pagan was also held.

CM Chouhan spoke to youth belonging to various districts and chief appointers through the program that was organized in the Minto Hall of Bhopal. He had a dialogue with Rani Makwana from the Bagh development block. When asked about her well being, Rani told the CM that she received the appointment letter in Manavar job fair on January 13 and was selected as machine operator. She further told the CM that she was a post graduate and supported her studies while working as a labourer and had future plans too for studying more. Her parents are farmers and also labour to make the both ends meet. CM Chouhan applauded her for her determination. CM Chouhan in his address appreciated the efforts of district administration in providing job opportunities to the people of rural areas.

In the welcome address Collector Alok Kumar Singh while giving information about job fairs said that 11,264 youth were present in these job fairs and preliminary selection of 5092 have been done and offer letters have been given to 4653 candidates. The job fairs have been organised in the district since last one month, he added.