Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers killed as loading vehicle overturns, 9 injured in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two farmers were killed while nine people were injured as a loading vehicle laden with fertiliser sacks turned turtle along Mangod-Manawar Road in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Monday evening.

As per reports, the accident took place under Amjhera police station area, when the driver of the loading vehicle with registration number MP11G5061 carrying 11 people while returning from Dhar, lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. All farmers were residents of Muhali village of Manawar town.

The injured farmers were rushed to the Government hospital in Amjhera with help of local police. Five were referred to Dhar Hospital owing to grave injuries. Two farmers namely Suresh Mukund and Lal Singh succumbed to fatal injuries during medical treatment at Dhar. Vehicle driver Radheshyam too had suffered minor injuries. It was learnt that fertiliser shortage in Muhali village has led farmers to fetch fertilizer from Dhar for their crops.

Sharing information, Amjhera SHO CB Singh told Free Press that the victims were travelling in the loading vehicle carrying fertiliser when it suddenly overturned on Mangod-Manawar Road. Five people referred to Dhar, out of which two succumbed to the injuries. Other injured persons are undergoing treatment in Amjhera hospital. He added that the police are probing the incident.