Madhya Pradesh: Two Externed Criminals Nabbed For Violating Orders In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Two Externed Criminals Nabbed For Violating Orders | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have nabbed two listed goons for violating district extern orders. As per details, city police had received a complaint which stated that accused Lucky Koli and Pawan Koli had physically assaulted the complainant.

On the basis of the report, separate cases were registered against the two accused at Sendhwa City police station and the probe was launched.

Under the guidance of SP Barwani Puneet Gehlot, Sendhwa City police station in-charge Saurabh Batham constituted a special team and directed them to take action for the arrest of the two goons.

As per extern orders of the District Magistrate, accused Pawan Koli is bound to attend the police station on the appointed date. For violating orders, he continued to commit crimes in the city. Following this, a case under Section 14 of the State Security Act was registered against him.

The special team searched for the two accused and arrested them from their residence. Accused Lucky has been booked under Section 151 and sent to jail.

Under the leadership of city police station in-charge Saurabh Batham, the team arrested accused Jatin Rawal and sent the accused to jail for violating extern orders.

Sendhwa Police station in-charge inspector Saurabh Batham, sub-inspector Ajmer Singh Alava, and other team members played a commendable role.