 Madhya Pradesh: Two Bikers Crushed To Death By Passenger Bus In Ratlam
Madhya Pradesh: Two Bikers Crushed To Death By Passenger Bus In Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Rajasthan Roadways bus crushed two bikers to death on Friday. The bus was en route to Banswara when it rammed the motorcycle.

Both bike riders Dulichand Rathore and Kamal Maida of Palsoda were crushed beneath the tyres of the bus and died on the spot. The accident sparked a spontaneous protest.

The Namli police swiftly reached the accident site and restored order.

Following the accident, bus driver escaped from the scene leaving passengers stranded. The bodies were sent to medical college for post-mortem. This tragic incident served as a reminder to the importance of road safety and responsible driving.

