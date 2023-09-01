Madhya Pradesh: Guna Sub-jail Inmate Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old inmate of district sub-jail died following cardiac arrest on Friday. He was lodged in the jail in connection with an illicit liquor case.

As per the information, the deceased was identified as Bhura Kanjar (47) of Raghogarh. He was lodged at district sub-jail in connection with three cases of sale of illicit liquor.

Jailer Atul Sinha said that inmate complained of chest pain on Thursday night and was immediately rushed to district hospital for treatment. However, he died on the way. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors pronounced him brought dead. The body was later sent for post mortem (autopsy).

As per jail rules, post-mortem was conducted under magisterial investigation (to ascertain the actual cause of the death). Prime facie, he might have died after cardiac arrest. However, the actual reason would be ascertained in PM report.

On being informed, deceased’s kin reached jail premises and then at district hospital. Kin said that till two to three days ago, he was doing fine and had also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister.

