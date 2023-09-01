Madhya Pradesh: One Gram Panchayat Secy Suspended, Two Show Caused

The Goan Network

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava suspended secretary of Phulgavdi under Patlavadia gram panchayat with immediate effect over dereliction of duty. Show cause notice was issued to secretaries of two other gram panchayats.

According to information, Raghunath Singh Chauhan, secretary of gram panchayat Patlavadiya, Phulgawadi of Sardarpur Janpad, was suspended over unnecessary delay in issuing caste certificates to applicants of nomad and semi-nomad communities.

Chauhan was attached to Dhar district panchayat during suspension.

Similarly, show cause notices were issued to Upendrasinh Solanki, secretary of gram panchayat Dholana of Badnawar Janpad panchayat, and Ranjit Singh Raghuvanshi, secretary of Lohari Buzurg Gram Panchayat of Dhar janpad panchayat for not discharging their responsibilities diligently. The said secretaries were instructed to submit their response by September 5 after the opinion of the CEO concerned.

