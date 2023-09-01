Madhya Pradesh: Waiting Complexes Turn Into Stray Animal Shelter In Omkareshwar

FP Photo

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Regular devotees of Omkareshwar are bugged by crammed and dilapidated waiting complexes due to lack of regular maintenance. These complexes remain filthy most of the time causing inconvenience to devotees arriving in the holy city from across the country.

Over 12 waiting complexes were constructed at a cost of crores of rupees in view of festivals and Ujjain Simhastha (mela held every 12 years).

Now, the structure speaks volumes about the pitiableáconditionáof the waiting rooms. Passengers are forced to wait out in scorching heat and winter chill due to lack of regular maintenance.

The buildings are in dilapidated condition as the ceiling and walls have fallen off from several places. These building have now turned into shelter for stray animals.

The issue was brought to notice several times but no one paid heed to it. It's a shame that despite having waiting complexes, the same remain locked and passengersáare forced to suffer in the open while civic body is in deep slumber.

There are over 12 waiting complexes in the city, including five at Omkar Parikrama Path and three located near Bramhapuri parking lot.

