Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested in Neemuch with 30 kg poppy husk worth Rs 60,000

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jeeran police arrested two persons who were illegally transporting poppy husk in a car on Sunday. A team led by station in-charge Yogendra Singh Sisodia intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number RJ27CH7951 during checking at Rayankheda Fanta. They recovered two bags filled with 30 kg of poppy husk worth Rs 60,000.

A case has been registered against the accused who have been identified as Rambilas and Gerilal under relevant sections. A Maruti Alto car worth Rs 45,000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 1,200 have been seized. Further probe is underway.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:30 PM IST