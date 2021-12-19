Bhopal: Congress MP sends defamation notice to CM, BJP state chief

Bhopal: Prominent lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha has served Rs 10 crore defamation notice to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh.

The notice was served through Tankha's lawyer Shashank Shekhar this Sunday. Chouhan, BJP chief Sharma and minister Bhupendra Singh had jointly blamed Congress and Vivek Tankha for stay on panchayat elections on OBC seats after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

Tankha's lawyer wrote, 'It is specifically pointed out that, none of the petitions are concerned with reservation regarding OBC nor the same is an issue in any of the petitions argued by my client before MP High Court or before Supreme Court. The brief of my client does not mention even an iota about OBC reservation.' Contd. on P6

Tankha has demanded an unconditional apology from the three of them or to pay Rs 10 crore as compensation for tarnishing the reputation.

Through the defamation notice, Tankha's lawyer has asked What is the element of conspiracy ? What did you mean by conspiracy? Your scandalous, untrue & incorrect facts in respect of Court proceedings are tainted with lies and falsehood, which portray an incorrect picture of the Court proceedings.

Tankha's lawyer had accused CM Chouhan of misusing official position by constantly calling up with the government office and putting undue pressure upon the media personnel including electronic and print media to scandalize and put into disrepute in order to malign image of Tankha for political ends.

