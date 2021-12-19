Bhopal: OBC voters don’t want to participate in Panchayat polls, says minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration and Development Bhupendra Singh has said that voters from Other Backward Class (OBC) of the state do not want to participate in Panchayat elections as they are not getting reservation.

Singh made the statement at his official residence in Bhopal on Sunday after a meeting with various OBC organizations.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-OBC, the minister claimed that Congress leader and senior Advocate Vivek Tankha had represented the petitioners before the Supreme Court and objected to the reservations given to OBC in Panchayat elections.

“The court order will affect the Panchayat elections as well as the urban local bodies’ election”, the minister said.

He further said that OBC organizations and leaders were consulting with legal experts to ensure 27% reservation for OBC in Panchayat polls. “Very soon, we will find the way as to how promised reservation can be given to OBC,” he added.

He said that the BJP led state government has been giving 27 % reservation to the OBC since 2003. “Congress party always tried to suppress the rights of OBC,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:34 PM IST