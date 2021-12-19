Madhya Pradesh: Man from Satna gifts one acre of land on Moon to son on birthday

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Satna has gifted his son one acre of land on the moon on latter’s second birthday.

The man, Abhilash Mishra, a resident of Bharhut Nagar in Satna town, works as regional manager with a private finance company in Bangalore.

He said that he bought the piece of land on the moon as he wanted to do something special for his two-year-old son Avyaan Mishra’s birthday on December 15. He had to sell out Rs 1 lakh for the purpose.

“The money to purchase land on the moon is not important. One has to requisite formalities and documents. It took one month to me to complete the process,” Mishra told the Free Press Journal over phone.

Mishra is the first person from Satna district in Vindhya Region, who purchased a piece of land on the moon.

He approached the International Lunar Registry situated in New York in the USA. After getting approval from them, he submitted all the requisite documents and fees. Later, he received a certificate from the company.

“As Avyaan is just two-year-old, he can’t feel the happiness we are experiencing. It is a matter of pride for me and my family. With ownership of one acre land, he has also been given citizenship of the moon land,” Mishra.

Mishra has not disclosed to his family members that he was purchasing a piece of land for his son.

“It was completely a surprise gift. He (Abhilash) was only telling me that he would give something special to our son on this birthday,” Sweta Mishra, Abhilash’s wife, said.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 03:17 PM IST