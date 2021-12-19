Madhya Pradesh: Sleeping thief in Jabalpur makes policemen, shopkeeper laugh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief triggered chortles among the policemen in Jabalpur, when he related his funny story to them.

What happened was the thief entered an eatery shop to commit theft, but he felt sleepy and decided to have a nap in the shop itself.

But, he never knew that his kip would land him in the police station. He stole all the goods from the shop and kept them in a bag. He got too comfortable at the eatery shop and fell asleep

In the morning when the shop owner, Anand Kosta reached his shop and saw the lock of his shop was broken. He entered there.

And to his surprise, he saw a man sleeping comfortably in the shop. As he woke up the man, the latter said he was just sleeping.

But, when the shopkeeper looked at the bag, he realized what had actually happened. Then, the shopkeeper called policemen, who took the man to the police station but not before sniggering a lot as they really came across such a sleeping thief who is supposed to remain awake at least at night.

This incident took place in Garha locality of Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The eatery shop of Anand Kosta is located at the stone throw from Garha police station.

Kosta told the Free Press Journal that he had shut down his shop on Friday night and gone back home. “I reached my shop early Saturday morning. The lock was broken. He (thief) was sleeping as comfortably as he was the owner of the shop,” he said.

In charge of Garha police station, Rakesh Tiwari said that the thief was arrested and later released on bail.

(With input from Shiv Choubey from Jabalpur)

