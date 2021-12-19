Bhopal: BJP in Madhya Pradesh keeping a tab on dissenters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party's MP unit, on the basis of experiences in the bypolls, has started political introspection and the party is keeping a close tab on its leaders who can harm its prospects in the next elections.

The BJP is laying strong emphasis on ground preparations for panchayat and urban body polls in the state as they give more strength to the party's base.

BJP sources said after remaining out of power for one-and-a-half years, Damoh and Raigaon bypolls taught a big lesson to the party as other than these two by-elections, at many places it was harmed by its own leaders due to which it lost.

On the one hand, the party is keeping a close watch on people who can harm it in the polls, while on the other hand it is also focusing on leaders who are often found sharing the stage with Congress leaders.

At present, BJP's MLA from Maihar in Satna district, Narayan Tripathi, is speaking against the party's line.

When former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of illegal sand and stone mining, immediately after that Tripathi also wrote to the Chief Minister, flagging the issue.

The party is keeping a tab on insiders who can harm the party in the Panchayat polls also.

For the Panchayat elections, the party, in a meeting stressed on the fact that though the polls are being held on a non-party basis, two leaders should not enter the fray from the same place. It is the job of the divisional level office bearers of the organisation to take care of that.

The BJP's biggest concern is about a few leaders who are hand-in-glove with the Congress and are continuously trying to harm the saffron party. Their activities are directly impacting the organisation and the government.

Political strategists are advising the party to take strict action to control such people.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of dissenters in the party, senior leaders said that if it fails to take action it can prove to be a big hindrance in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 11:44 AM IST