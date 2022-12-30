Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for poaching blue bull, several others at large in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent incident, foresters from Aron forest range have arrested two poachers in connection with poaching of a blue bull. The poachers were trying to take away its meat for a feast on Friday.

Giving information, forest range officer, Aron, Sudhir Sharma said that the herbivore was poached on Thursday night in the fields of Aron forest area on Bhainswala-Jhajhon road under Guna district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and upon suspicion, they ordered two men to stop and found a large quantity of blue bull meat in their bags.

During questioning, the duo confessed that both of them belong to Jhajhon village and had hunted down a blue bull in Wednesday-Thursday intervening night for a feast with the help of over twenty others. The forest officers said they recovered 15-16 kg meat, head, tail and horn bones of the animal from the place.

The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Indian Forest Act, 1927. Notably, Nilgai has been included in Schedule-III of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and its hunting can attract a jail term up to three years and a fine.