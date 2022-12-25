Madhya Pradesh: FIR against manager of fair price shop, one other in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of district collector Frank Noble A, Chanchoda junior supply officer has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Amit Sharma and Shiv Singh Sharma, manager of Khatauli shop on the orders of Chanchoda sub-divisional officer.

In the said case, a complaint was received regarding irregularities prevailing at the fair price shop (FPS) Khatoli (Chanchoda-Binaganj) managed by Shiv Singh Sharma and seller Amit Sharma.

Following this, officials conducted an investigation, in which prima facie both were found guilty.

Officials claimed that they were getting complaints that ineligible beneficiaries were getting ration on 112 ration cards and by not doing eKYC of the family members of the real beneficiaries of the eligibility slip, Sharma duo supplied material to other persons. Which is a clear violation of the Madhya Pradesh Public Distribution System Control Order 2015.

After investigation, a case was registered against them under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, an application was given by Varsha Badonia, junior supply officer, at Chanchoda police station, which was taken into consideration and based on that police registered FIR against the duo.

In the same sequence, according to the report of the junior supply officer,Chanchoda sub-divisional officer terminated the services of Amit Sharma, the seller of government fair price shop Khatoli, and Shiv Singh Sharma, manager of Primary Agricultural Credit Committee.

Keeping in view the interests of the beneficiaries, the fair price shop Khatoli has been attached for distribution to the Jayamatadi self-help group of Bijnipura.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 7 Domestic LPG seized from commercial establishments in Guna