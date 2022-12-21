Madhya Pradesh: 7 Domestic LPG seized from commercial establishments in Guna

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 7 Domestic LPG seized from commercial establishments in Guna

A team of officials conducts inspection at hotels, restaurants over misuse of domestic cylinders

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): To check misuse of domestic LPG cylinders, a joint team of officials conducted raids on commercial establishments including hotels and restaurants under Raghogarh Tehsil of Guna district on Wednesday. The team recovered seven domestic LPG cylinders from these business establishments.

Raghogarh tehsildar Santosh Dhakad and naib tehsildar Uday Singh accompanied by junior supply officer Shivram Kushwaha carried out inspections at various commercial establishments.

Inspections were carried out at Colour Hotel, Jain Shree Famous Chat Bhandar, Rajput Hotel and restaurant (Bharsula square), Mahakal restaurant, Hotel KK plaza Highway. The team recovered 7 subsidized domestic cylinders from these locations. Cases have been registered for violation of rule.

