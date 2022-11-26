Madhya Pradesh: TV journalist attacked at home

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: TV journalist attacked at home

The accused were aggrieved because Vicky had informed cops about betting activities carried out by them

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
Representative Image
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A television journalist and his family members were allegedly attacked with iron rods by four men inside his house. According to reporter Vicky Rajpurohit, accused Dharmendra and Sandeep son of Jagdish Rathore along with Jagdish and Moti son of Gattu Rathore forcibly entered his house in Kod village, Badnawar.

All four of them verbally and physically abused Vicky with iron rods and stick. The accused were aggrieved because Vicky had informed cops about betting activities carried out by them. He added when his father Sureshchandra and brother Ashutosh tried to save him and solve the dispute, they also got thrashed with stones, sticks, and sharp weapons.

Hearing the commotion, their neighbours came and saved them. However, while leaving, the accused threatened the journalist that they will kill him soon. In this matter, a case has been registered at Kanwan police station and an investigation has started. Victims are currently hospitalised in a local hospital.

