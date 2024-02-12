Madhya Pradesh: Truck Owners Complain Of Police Highhandedness In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Truck owners and transporters in Alirajpur district lodged a complaint against the Alirajpur police for alleged illegal recovery practices. On Monday, they submitted an application to SP Rajesh Vyas, seeking redressal and fair action against what they describe as unjust practices targeting truck drivers. In their complaint, the truck owners and transporters detailed instances where their loading vehicles were stopped at Alirajpur police station under the pretext of challan proceedings and coerced into paying excessive amounts of money.

They claim that failure to comply resulted in threats of fabricated charges and intimidation tactics. One specific incident highlighted in the application involved the apprehension of a coal-laden vehicle belonging to Adani Company on February 9 by Ravindra Dangi, who was conducting challan proceedings at the station. Despite providing valid documentation and explanations, the vehicle was allegedly subjected to unfair penalties amounting to Rs 40,000.

The transporters expressed frustration over what they perceive as targeted harassment, citing similar incidents involving other vehicles passing through the Alirajpur police station. They emphasised the financial strain imposed on them due to the inability to keep their vehicles in service amidst mounting expenses. In their plea to the SP, they requested strict action against illegal practices, highlighting the prevalence of such incidents and urging systemic reform to prevent further exploitation of truck drivers.