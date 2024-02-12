 MP: 'Chacha' Opens Fire At Nephews Over Land In Jabalpur, Flees
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Pixabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In another family conflict, a man allegedly opened fire at his nephews over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday night. The accused uncle fled the spot, leaving the two nephews injured.

According to the information, the victims have been identified as Ashish Parihar and Anoop Parihar. Their uncle Rajmani Parihar lives next to them in the village of Magarmuha in the Shahpura police station area. Their relative, Raghavendra Parihar, is also constructing his house in the same neighbourhood. On Sunday late at night, the two uncles and the nephews had a heated dispute over the size of Raghvendra's plot. Following which, Raghavendra and Rajmani opened fire on their nephews and fled the spot.

Both Ashish and Anoop sustained bullet injuries during the incident. They were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment currently. Their condition is said to be stable.

It is being said that there is a long-standing rivalry between the uncle and the nephews regarding property. On the complaint of the injured, the police have registered a case against Raghavendra and Rajmani Parihar, and a search is on for them. Further investigation is underway.

