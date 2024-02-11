Madhya Pradesh: Tribute Paid To Maharao Bakhtawar Singh In Amjhera | FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amar Shaheed Maharao Bakhtawar Singh's martyrdom day was observed with great reverence by the Swaraj Sanstha Sanchalalaya Culture Department.

A stirring evening of folk songs and patriotic melodies filled the air on martyrdom day. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by esteemed dignitaries including sarpanch Manubai Makwana, district member Neha Dixit and district archeology tourism and culture department Praveen Sharma.

A tribute was paid to Maharao Bakhtawar Singh, shedding light on his remarkable life and contributions to the nation's history.

The evening witnessed attractive performances by renowned folk singers Anandi Lal Bhavel and Ankit Patidar, accompanied by fellow artists Mohit Gandharva, Arpit Patidar, and others. The audience chants "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" that reverberated throughout the venue.

In recognition of their captivating performances, singers, artists, and journalists were honoured with symbols of Bakhtawar Singh by esteemed guests and teachers including Praveen Pancholi and Kailash Chandra Baghel. The programme concluded on a solemn note as attendees observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to Maharao Bakhtawar Singh's supreme sacrifice.