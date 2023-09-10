 Madhya Pradesh: Transformer Catches Fire At Power Grid
Madhya Pradesh: Transformer Catches Fire At Power Grid

Fire tenders were called from Sanawad, Barwaha, Maheshwar and Khargone.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Transformer Catches Fire At Power Grid | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A transformer went up in flames at a 220KV power grid located on Maheshwar Road in Barwaha on Saturday. Electricians along with administrative officials rushed to the spot with fire tenders and attempted to extinguish the fire but failed in their attempt.

Fire tenders were called from Sanawad, Barwaha, Maheshwar and Khargone. The police administration then sought help from Khodi-based Associate and Breweries Alcohol Limited to control the fire.

Immediately, the factory management, as part of its social concern, immediately sent a tanker containing 400 litres of foam (liquid) to the spot and brought the fire under control gradually. 

The dedicated and swift efforts by factorymen brought the fire under control. Efforts have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all areas. An electrical short circuit could have caused the fire. The technical team will analyse the cause of the short circuit.

