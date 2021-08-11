Madhya Pradesh: Trains to run at 160km/hr on Mumbai-Nagda section in 2024 says General Manager Kansal

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager Western Railway Alok Kansal arrived in Ratlam for two day visit on Wednesday. He inspected Ratlam railway station, divisional railway hospital, diesel loco shed and window trailing inspection of Ratlam-Palia rail section of Ratlam rail division.

He also inaugurated self propelled Railway inspection Car (SPRIC) and new facilities at divisional railway hospital and Railway diesel shed.

Talking to reporters, Kansal said that 160-kilometre per hour speed has been approved by Indian Railways on Delhi-Mumbai railway route. Various projects were underway on Western Railway’s Mumbai - Nagda section and Varodara-Ahmadabad section to ensure it. All such works would be completed by March 2024, he said.

He said that his visit was aimed at reviewing safety aspects and passenger amenities. He said that “Parakh-Swachalit Nirikshan Yaan” (Self propelled railway inspection car) had been inaugurated which would prove useful in frequent inspection by Railway officials particularly the Nagda-Godhra section on which currently a speed of 130-kilometre per hour was permitted.

Kansal said that WR had ensured 95% appointment on compassionate ground in case of corona death of its employees.

Earlier, after reaching Ratlam railway station Kansal inaugurated “Parakh -Swachalit Nirikshan yaan”(SPRIC) at platform No 7 of Ratlam railway station, new oxygen plant , modular operation theatre and portable X-RAY machine at divisional railway hospital. At railway diesel shed, GM Kansal inaugurated Electric loco module room, quality assurance cell, electric loco gallery etc.

At divisional rail office, GM Kansal also held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ratlam rail division. During the visit of GM WR Kansal, DRM Ratlam rail division Vineet Gupta was present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: 100 birds including sparrows found dead in Shivpuri district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:56 PM IST