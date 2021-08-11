Madhya Pradesh: 100 birds including sparrows found dead in Shivpuri district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 100 birds including sparrows were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shivpuri district, sources said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Hathnapur village, Badarwas tehsil of the district. After the incident the villagers informed the veterinary department of the district. On getting the information, team of the officials reached to the spot.

Veterinary Department, Additional Assistant Director, Sanjeev Gautam said that the team has collected 23 samples from the spot. Out of the collected samples, three have been sent to high security lab for investigation to determine if it’s related to the bird flu in the area.

Gautam said that the report of investigation would come within one or two days which will reveal whether the birds died because of bird flu or not.

According to the villagers, birds sitting on the tress fell down one by one throughout the night. They witness the mass death of birds in the morning and informed the veterinary department.

