Madhya Pradesh: Trains from Nagda to Delhi from today

Nagda: Railways are taking steps to make situations normal for passengers. Western Railway Ratlam Division will be running 2 pairs of special trains from Indore and Jaipur Mysore-Jaipur Special Express will be operated via Nagda-Ujjain in Ratlam Division. Train number 02416 New Delhi Indore Special Express will start running from Saturday onwards, until further orders, boarding time 10 pm.

The train will consist of 1 First AC, 1 Second AC, 3 Third AC, 12 Sleeper and 3 general coaches. The train will halt at 16 stops arriving in Indore at 11.40 am. Similarly, in return, train number 02415 Indore-New Delhi Special Express will run from Indore at 4.35 pm daily from September 13 and will reach New Delhi at 6.10 am the next day halting at 16 stops.

Train number 02976 Jaipur Mysuru Special Express will run from Jaipur at 7.35 pm on Monday and Wednesday from September 14 to reach Nagda in Ratlam Division at 2.25 pm, which will reach Mysuru at 3.30 pm on the third day of driving via Ujjain. Similarly, in return, train number 02975 Mysuru Jaipur Special Superfast Express will run from Mysuru at 10.40 am on Thursday and Saturday from September 17 until further orders, arriving at Nagda at 10.45 pm and Jaipur at 6.15 am on the third day of driving.

This train will halt at 29 stops. The train will consist of 1 First cum Second AC, 2 Second AC, 5 Third AC, 11 Sleeper and 2 General Coaches. Due to Covid-19 trains will be fully reserved and one will have to get a reservation even for General Coach. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear masks and to follow Covid-19 protocol. The passengers on the waiting list will not be allowed to enter the train.

According to the Covid-19 protocol the passengers will be required to reach the station 90 minutes prior to the arrival of the train.

The passengers will have to follow the Covid-19 protocol of the destination station compulsorily. Reservations have commenced from 10th September for the said trains.