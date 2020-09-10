Madhya Pradesh: In Nagda, bridge over Chambal posing risk to commuters

Nagda: A dilapidated bridge over the Chambal river situated on the outskirt of Nagda town of Ujjain district is posing risk to the lives of commuters after recent flood fury in the area. Commuters using the bridge are apprehensive of mishaps.

Every day hundreds of mineral dumpers, trucks, passenger buses, ambulances, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers ply on these bridges. Locals say that the poor condition of these bridge pose a threat to life and property.

Locals claimed that after recent torrential rain and flood furry, plates and iron rods fixed to the lower parts of these bridge have come off in many places. The craters on surface of the bridge is like a nightmare for the commuters. Bridge also developed a big pothole in the middle.

The bridge is increasingly becoming unsafe and local residents feel that the government is waiting for a major mishap to take place in order to initiate steps for their repair.

According to the information, bridge is constructed on Ujjain – Jaora toll road and the toll company charging toll for plying on the road. Earlier bridge was constructed by bridge corporation and public work department used to maintain it.

The bridge connects Nagda, Ujjain to other places like Jaora, Mandsaur, Neemuch along with Rajasthan state.

