Madhya Pradesh: Training on milk processing begins in Mhow

The Dean of the college, Dr BP Shukla said that the training will prove to be very effective not only for women but also for unemployed youth of the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training camp on milk processing, value addition and quality control has begun at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow, in which 25 selected women of the state participated. They will get information on self-employment. On this occasion, the Dean of the college, Dr BP Shukla said that the training will prove to be very effective not only for women but also for unemployed youth of the state.

Today youth are going through unemployment and they are in dire need of such training. Dr Narendra Nayak, the coordinator of the training, explained the methods of making milk products and how farmers can increase their income by making good use of by-products of milk. Nagesh Chaurasia of NABARD was also present in the programme.

