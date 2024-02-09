Madhya Pradesh: ‘Train Manager Should Always Remain Alert’ | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised for Train Managers (Guards) of Ratlam Rail Division by Divisional Operating Department here at Divisional Rail Office. Divisional rail manager Rajneesh Kumar and senior officials of Ratlam rail division were present. While addressing the workshop, Divisional Rail Manager Rajneesh Kumar said that during train operation, the train manager had to work with maximum alertness, keeping in view the safety aspect.

He said that train managers should pay attention to passing of other trains on nearby tracks and use a walkie-talkie whenever possible. He also highlighted other safety aspects to which train managers had to pay attention during operation of trains. Divisional rail officials of operating, power, and other departments speaking in the workshop said that exchange of all right signals was vital during the operation of the train.

Train managers should also pay attention to gatemen and gangmen so as to observe indications given by them in case of any danger. In the workshop, issues like GDR checking, entry of a shortcoming in the prescribed proforma, actions during an abnormal situation, continuity test, flat tyre, stable load, and others were discussed. Detailed information was also given about drunkenness policy of 2001. At the end of the workshop, five railway employees were also felicitated for their illustrious work in the field of safety of running trains.