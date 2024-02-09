MP: Mistaking It For Cooking Oil, Villagers Loot Leaking Crude After Tanker Overturns In Sardarpur (WATCH) |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive chaos erupted in Sardarpur town, Dhar district after a tanker filled with crude oil overturned, spilling litres of oil on the road. As soon as locals came to know about the oil spill, they rushed to the spot to collect the oil in bottles and containers, causing traffic jams.

A police official said that the tanker was filled with hundreds of liters of crude oil, which was being transported from Gujarat's Gandhidham to Indore. However, the tanker lost balance and overturned on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane highway near Dhobighat area while trying to escape an accident.

As the oil tanker overturned, locals mistaking the crude oil for cooking oil, with bottles and containers, gathered at the spot and started collecting the leaking oil.

Driver suffers minor injuries

Subsequently, Rajgarh police also reached the spot and attempted to disperse the crowd.

However, their warnings fell on deaf ears as the efforts to collect the oil continued unabated for over hours. The tanker was also lifted from the spot, clearing traffic jams. The tanker driver who was stuck inside the cabin suffered minor injuries in the accident and was treated, police said. Further details awaited.