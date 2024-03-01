Madhya Pradesh: Traffic Woes Ease As Locals Remove Encroachments In Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Local vendors of Hatpipliya voluntarily removed encroachments alongside Newari-Bagli road on request of Nagar Panchayat president representative Arun Rathore. Individuals dismantled temporary encroachments like shops and kiosks even before the administration launched anti-encroachment drive.

While vendors willingly removed encroachments, concerns over permanent constructions by landlords and shopkeepers along the main city road still persist. The campaign faced criticism for slowing down near Bajrang intersection, allowing some to evade enforcement.

Meanwhile, traffic bottlenecks persist at key locations like bus stand, hotel vicinity, banks and various intersections, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and schoolchildren. Local suggestions included allocating spaces like Jyotiba Phule vegetable market for vendors and repurposing the new bus stand at Devgarh intersection.

According to officials, efforts are underway to allocate designated spaces for vendors, with the Jyotiba Phule vegetable market already provided by Nagar Panchayat. Further initiatives aim to streamline vendors' operations at the new bus stand in Devgarh intersection, potentially easing congestion and enhancing mobility in Hatpipliya.

Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nayapur

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy went missing from Nayapur in Kanvan village on Friday. Kanu Vinamra Raj, son of local scribe, had left for school on a bicycle in the morning. Since then, he is untraceable.

When locals came to know of Kanu missing, they tried to look for him but in vain. Kanu’s photographs were also shared in social media groups to trace the boy. Police officials have registered a missing case and launched a search for the minor boy. Footage of CCTVs in village was also checked by the police.