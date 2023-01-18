Madhya Pradesh: Torch relay of Khelo India games 2022 arrives in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The torch relay of the Khelo India Youth Games-2022, which commenced from Bhopal, reached Dhar on Wednesday before merging back with the main torch during the opening ceremony in Bhopal stadium on January 30.

Members of district football association (DFA), district athletic association, sports and youth welfare department, prime sports academy and malwa united club accorded rousing welcome to torch relay and mascot when reached Mandu-Link road here.

The guests including Dilip Joglekar, badminton coach, Indian Navy DFA secretary Subhash David, NIS football coach Utkarsh David and National Cricketer Shalaka Hiwale David were present on the occasion.

Sharing his views on the occasion the chief guest Joglekar said the idea with the torch relay is to bring together every citizen of the state and revive the sports culture at the grass-root level.

Later, the sports persons presented a colorful performance on Khelo India Theme Song, under direction of hockey coach Manish Solanki.

Notably, Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in the state's eight host cities from January 30 to February 11. A total of 27 games will be played in the 13-day event.

