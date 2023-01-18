Madhya Pradesh: Dispute between Independent, Congress-backed candidate in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body elections at nine places in Dhar district, Congress-supported candidate from Ward No 14 in Dhar entered into a dispute with an independent candidate.

The matter was reported on Tuesday, barely 27 hours before the end of campaigning for the pollings.

As per the information, the two sides blamed each other for pelting stones and vandalizing the campaign vehicle.

After the information about the dispute, the Kotwali police team immediately reached the spot cleared the road and took both parties to the police station, where both submitted applications for relevant police action in the matter.

Locals claimed that there was a dispute during the election campaign in Gandhi Colony located in Ward No 14, where the Congress-backed Shahnaz Liaquat Patel was campaigning. There was a dispute with independent candidate Kallu Maseed Ali. Within a short time, the supporters of both candidates came face-to-face.

In the application submitted at the police station, Liaquat Patel told that the supporters of the independent candidate broke the glasses of their campaign vehicle.

Congress candidate Patel’s supporters gathered at the police station in large numbers and started raising slogans in support of the candidate.

Patel has handed over an application to the police officials demanding action in the matter. On the other hand, Maseed Ali in his application said that his daughter is contesting from the ward and during the campaign, the Congress candidate made dirty comments outside the house, shouted slogans and threw bricks and stones and created a situation of dispute in the ward.

When contacted police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said that applications have been received from both sides, which are being investigated. He added, immediately after getting information from the ward, the police force was sent to the spot and the situation was brought to normal.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)