Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes road to reach Dhar from Manawar, after helicopter faces technical snag

CM Chouhan takes road to reach Dhar from Manawar, after helicopter faces technical snag | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Dhar from Manawar by road after the chief minister’s helicopter reportedly had some technical snag, sources said.

CM Chouhan, BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are supposed to address a public meeting here in Dhar district headquarters ahead of the civic-body polls across the district.

Before this, Chouhan visited Manawar village, about 75 kilometres from the district headquarters. He addressed a public meeting there.

Chouhan is scheduled to attend meetings at 1 pm in Manawar town, 3 pm at Dhar and 5 pm in Pithampur on the same day.

BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, district president Rajeev Yadav, Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma, former minister Ranjana Baghel and other veteran ministers also took part in the meeting.