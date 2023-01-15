Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Ashta (Sehore): An SUV car ferrying eight people overturned in Ashta town of Sehore in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The police added that one of the passengers on-board the SUV vehicle died in the accident, while others sustained grievous injuries.

The Jawar police of Ashta said that the incident took place in the Ashta town of Sehore in the early hours of Saturday. Eight people belonging to Sagar were heading towards Ujjain by means of an SUV vehicle to pay obeisances to Lord Mahakal. The police learnt during investigations that the car was cruising at a great speed, which eventually lost balance and overturned near Dodi.

All the passengers on-board the SUV vehicle, namely Abhi Sahu, Naveen Koti, Nihaal, Aakash Sen, Shubham Kothari, Ritik Sahu, Satyam Khateek and Mukesh Sahu sustained grievous injuries. They were rushed to the Ashta civil hospital with the help of the Dial-100 police personnel and officials in charge of the Dodi police outpost. Upon their arrival in the hospital, Nihaal was declared brought dead and his body has been handed over to his kin.