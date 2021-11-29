e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Token distribution system to be reintroduced

A few months ago railway had stopped distribution of tokens at the reservation office. As a result, the public had to stand in a queue which is dangerous owing to the Covid-19 threat.
Pratyoosh Vatsala
Indian Railway | Photo Credit: Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway administration is going to reintroduce the token distribution system at the city’s railway reservation office.

A few months ago railway had stopped distribution of tokens at the reservation office. As a result, the public had to stand in a queue which is dangerous owing to the Covid-19 threat. MP Shankar Lalwani took cognisance of the public problem. He discussed the matter with senior railway officials of the Ratlam division.

Officials have assured him that the token distribution system would be reintroduced.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
