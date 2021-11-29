Omicron scare in Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrives Jabalpur from Botswana, administration launches search

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has launched an extensive search for a woman who landed arrived at Dumna Airport from Botswana in South Africa on November 18.

Botswana is among those countries where Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected.

According to reports, Khumo Oremeet Selyn, a resident of Botswana arrived at Jabalpur via Delhi. But, administration doesn't have any information regarding her whereabouts and where has visited in last 10 days.

The health department has issued mobile numbers of local health officials, seeking information about the woman. "We have issued an alert and is also searching her possible visits at hotels and tourist places of the city and near about areas," an official said.

The administration has also instructed to hotel operators to provide information about foreigners staying at their respective hostels.

Sources said that Air India has provided mobile number and email ID of the woman. "They have also shared details of the other passengers who traveled along with the Botswana national. We will contact to all the passengers and will ask them to undergo COVID-19 test," the officer said.

Omicron has been spreading seven times faster than the delta variant. Patients of this variant have been found in many countries including South Africa.

