Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for murdering relative

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a youth was found in a farmland in Nipania village in Ichhawar on Sunday, the police said.

The youth had gone there on Saturday to irrigate his farmland, but as he did not return home the next day, his family members began to search for him and found his body in the farmland.

The youth was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the right neck, sources further said.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and worked out the case by arresting the person who committed the murder, the police said.

The police said that 32-year-old youth Vimalesh went to his farmland on Saturday night. His body was found in the farmland on Sunday.

The police further said that he had been hit with a sharp-edged weapon. The police arrested the murderer who confessed to having committed the crime.

Town inspector of Ichhawar police station Usha Marawi said that a relative of Vimlesh, Pankaj Verma, killed him.

According to Marawi, Pankaj suspected Vimlesh to have practised witchcraft. Pankaj told the police that it was because of witchcraft that his mother had died five years ago.

Pankaj also said that he had committed the crime to avenge the death of his mother.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:19 PM IST