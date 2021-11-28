Madhya Pradesh: 67-year-old man rapes 62-year-old woman in Jabalpur, arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 67-year-old man in Jabalpur, sources said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gautam Madhiya locality under Garha police station area of the town, sources said.

Sources said that the complainant, a native of Maharashtra, was living as a tenant at the accused's houses for a few years and worked as domestic help.

In her complaint to police, she said that the accused barged into her room few months back and raped her. The elderly man, who runs a grocery shop, also threatened her of dire consequences, the survivor claimed, adding that accused raped her on man many occasions.

The police have registered a case and also detained the accused. The police said that a medical check-up of the victim had been carried out and the report was awaited.

