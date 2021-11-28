Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath compares rising inflation, unemployment to Modi’s beard and Shivraj’s announcements

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath addressed the farmers rally at Gandhi Square on Saturday. He condemned the ruling party for negligecting the issues affecting the people and accused the state government of only making announcements instead of working for the welfare of the people.

He said that every section of the society be it farmers, youth, women, traders, or labourers is distressed with the policies of the state government.

Nath compared the rising inflation and unemployment in country with Prime Minister Modi's beard and said that the only solution of the problem is to bring back the Congress in governance.

Nath challenged the state government to compare the work done during his 15 months’ term with that of Shivraj’s 17 years’ in office.

He alleged that the BJP is hurting national sentiments by harming the social harmony. He claimed that Shivraj has made 22,000 announcements so far but none has been implemented and is deceiving the public by making new announcements everyday.

He said that the Congress government decided to open medical college at Mandsaur-Neemuch and farmers were given around Rs 3 crore as compensation amount. However, due to the apathy of the BJP’s government the farmers are wandering on doors for crop insurance and relief money.

Ex-MP Meenakshi Natarajan, former ministers Subhash Kumar Sojtia, Narendra Nahta, district Congress president Navkrishna Patil also addressed the gathering.

Ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma, state general secretary Shamlal Jokchandra, Assembly candidate Parshuram Sisodia, Congress organisation in-charge Batuk Shankar Joshi, senior Neemuch leader Nand Kishore Patel, Rajkumar Ahir were present among others.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Durairaj is fourth Archbishop of Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:21 AM IST