Madhya Pradesh: Durairaj is fourth Archbishop of Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AA Durairaj, the bishop of Khandwa, took charge as the fourth Archbishop of Bhopal on the premises of St Joseph's Co-ed School on Saturday.

The Pope transferred Bishop Alangaram Arokia Sebastin Durairaj of Khandwa as Metropolitan Archbishop of Bhopal, according to Vetican News.

The religious ceremony began with welcome address by Leo Cornelio. The Apostolic letter of mandate to be the Archbishop of Bhopal was presented to Durairaj.

Archbishop Leo Cornelio handed over the crozier to the new Archbishop Durairaj as part of installation ceremony.

The public felicitation began in the presence of medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, former education minister Deepak Joshi, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh besides MLAs, IAS officers and other dignitaries.

As a part of celebrations, a large cake was cut. New Archbishop Sebastin Durairaj and outgoing Archbishop Leo Cornelio delivered speeches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:34 PM IST