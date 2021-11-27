e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three friends die, one suffer severe injuries in road mishap in Sagar

The accident occurred at Sagar-Garhakota road under Baheriya police station area, sources said.
Staff Reporter
4 dead in road mishap in Suryapet | ANI Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were killed while their one friend suffered severe injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Sagar late Friday night.

The accident occurred at Sagar-Garhakota road under Baheriya police station area, sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra Rajput, 30, Suraj Gorakha, 29 and Abhinav Tiwari, 30, all residents of Makronia in Sagar. The injured identified as Kuldeep Yadav, 35, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, all four were returning Sagar from Damoh. They were travelling in a car, which was being driven by Kuldeep.

While they were passing through Baheriya, an unidentified vehicle hit the car.

“A case against unidentified vehicle driver has been registered and efforts are on to establish the accused’s identity,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
