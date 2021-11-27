Madhya Pradesh: Three friends die, one suffer severe injuries in road mishap in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were killed while their one friend suffered severe injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Sagar late Friday night.

The accident occurred at Sagar-Garhakota road under Baheriya police station area, sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra Rajput, 30, Suraj Gorakha, 29 and Abhinav Tiwari, 30, all residents of Makronia in Sagar. The injured identified as Kuldeep Yadav, 35, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, all four were returning Sagar from Damoh. They were travelling in a car, which was being driven by Kuldeep.

While they were passing through Baheriya, an unidentified vehicle hit the car.

“A case against unidentified vehicle driver has been registered and efforts are on to establish the accused’s identity,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:30 PM IST