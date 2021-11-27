Madhya Pradesh: Education department prepares for CM Rise School with irregular power supply in mind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s a classic example of going hi-tech with traditional mindset. The school education department (SED) is preparing for digital intervention in CM Rise Schools but with a mindset that power supply would remain erratic even in future, said a government teacher.

A study conducted by the School Education Department says that it has been observed through multiple studies and reports that learning outcomes in schools show marked improvement across contexts as a result of effective implementation and monitoring of digital interventions targeted at supporting in-class and at-home learning.

The SED will organise a conclave of digital edutech companies on December 17 where the companies will come up with presentation that could enhance learning process among students.

However, a startling fact that came forward was SED’s special note for the companies that ask them to adopt practical approach. “Given the realities of the schools, the hardware must be such that it is easy to use; has low dependency on continuous power supply and low dependency on access to internet,” says the advisory for edutech companies.

“This is an ideal example of regressive thinking. They (officers) might be portraying that they are thinking big but they still don’t believe that problem of power cut or erratic power supply will be over in near future,” said Ashutsoh Pandey, former general secretary of MP Shikshak Congress.

“To enhance student learning and to facilitate greater focus on outcome-based teaching methods, Madhya Pradesh is planning to introduce relevant digital educational interventions in these CM RISE schools. The objective of introducing these interventions is to support the traditional teaching-learning process enabling students to perform better academically and achieve desired learning outcomes,” said a senior official of department requesting anonymity.

Under first phase of the programme, 350 schools spread across all districts in the state have been identified as CM RISE schools. These schools will be provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and will serve as leader schools across all domains in the state.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:53 AM IST