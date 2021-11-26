Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior lifts Men’s Inter-Hockey Feeder Centre trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior lifted the trophy of the inter-hockey feeder centre championship on Friday beating the host team Shivpuri 14-1 in a one-sided game played on the astroturf of Madhav Rao Scindia district jail sports complex in Shivpuri.

Gwalior managed to pressure the hosts from the first quarter of the match itself. Yuvaraj and Vinay hit hauls each for the team and Ritendra hit a hat-trick. Ankit managed a brace and Avinash hit once into the opposition’s net. Mayank Sharma scored the only field goal for the hosts.

While Shivpuri became the first runner up, Guna won the match for the third place defeating Morena 5-1. Piyush and Irfan scored a brace each while Arjun scored the only goal for Morena.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel who was the chief guest motivated the players. He said the administration will ensure that the players get all the facilities they need to improve their game.

Gwalior’s Ritendra Pratap Singh was felicitated with the title of Best Goal Scorer of the tournament while Piyush from Morena was given the title of Best Defender.

Shivpuri’s Harsh Rathore became the Best Goalkeeper of the championship and Mayank Sharma from the host team became the Man of the Tournament.

The matches of the women’s category will be played from Saturday.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:40 PM IST