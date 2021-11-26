Madhya Pradesh: Opening rank for admission improves from 582 to 505 at IIT-Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The opening rank for admission to the B.Tech programme offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, has improved from 582 to 505. This disclosure was made by IIT-Indore’s officiating director, Prof. Neelesh Kumar Jain, during an online orientation programme of new B.Tech students on Thursday.

Around 360 students registered at IIT-Indore for the course.

In his address, Jain said, “The world is going through an unprecedented situation and the institute is forced to have an online orientation programme due to the pandemic situation. You’ve converted challenges into opportunities by securing good ranks in JEE. I’m happy to see that the opening rank has improved from 582 to 505; the closing rank in all the disciplines has also improved.

“Online learning will be a challenge for you all. However, we should understand that this is the future. Hence, methodologies are being designed for teaching and learning. Simulate the classroom at your home and consider online classes as actual physical classes. Isolate yourself from other work and make notes as you would have made in a physical class. Other than conventional lectures, tutorials will also be conducted and students should take them seriously and clear all doubts,” Jain added.

The institute has five engineering disciplines—Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science with 83, 85, 87, 52 and 53 seats, respectively, totalling 360 students. Apart from these 360 students, 128 B.Tech students will join IIT-Indore, including 85 students from IIT-BHU and 33 from IIT-Kanpur, for one year of preparatory course.

The opening rank of Computer Science Engineering is 505, Electrical Engineering is 1,228, Mechanical Engineering is 4,558, Civil Engineering is 7,152 and Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science is 8,429.

‘Knowledge is more important than info’

‘Knowledge is more important than information. Hence, it’s vital that students focus more on gaining knowledge. I urge students to focus on their performance as your potential has already been judged and your JEE rank is history now. Hence, focus ahead and continue to work hard. IIT-Indore has a research-oriented teaching curriculum with the seventh semester dedicated to research-oriented projects. Hence, students should go beyond their limits to reach the zenith’

— Prof. Neelesh Kumar Jain, IIT-Indore’s officiating director

Other orientation

‘The students were also oriented in the Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Training & Placement, International, Safety & Security, Hostels and Medical facilities by the respective heads of section’

— Sunil Kumar, IIT-Indore PRO

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:04 AM IST